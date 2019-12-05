376 products
Live Resin + Concentrate Bulk Flight | Save +20% on 4+ Grams!
Valid 4/1/2019
Save 20% when you buy ANY FOUR GRAMS of concentrate! Save 25% when you buy ANY EIGHT GRAMS of concentrate! Applies to ALL concentrates! Includes Live Resin, Shatter, Wax, and More!
While supplies last. Order 4 or 8 grams of any concentrate online and your Concentrate Flight discount will be applied at register, in store, upon pick up. Concentrate Flight discounts cannot be combined with Early Bird, Night Owl or any other discounts, including Concentrate of the Week. Offer subject to expire at any time.
All Products
Afghani (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Alpha Blue (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
American Gothic (Sativa Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 oz
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem's Sis (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Flaming Cookies (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 OZ
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Trainwreck Haze #9 (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harmonia (CBD-Indica)
from Unknown Brand
7%
THC
12%
CBD
$151/16 oz
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's OG (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Louie XIII OG (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ oz
In-store only
Moon Walk (Indica Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Thunder (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mystical Mule (Sativa Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Starfighter (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Power
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$151/16 oz
+4 more sizes
In-store only
710 Labs | Water Hash - GMO
from 710 Labs
71%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
710 Labs | Water Hash - Orange Cream #27 X Papaya #35
from 710 Labs
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
710 Labs I Water Hash - GMO x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies # 22
from Unknown Brand
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
ABV | Disposable Pen - Relax (Indica) | 300mg
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$25300 mg
In-store only
Boulder Built | Ghost Live Batter - Colin OG (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Ghost Live Batter - Pure Flo (Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Ghost Live Diamonds - Blackberry Creme (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Ghost Live Diamonds - Star Dust (Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Ghost Live Terp Sugar - Winter Haze (Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Live Batter - Glue Ball (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Live Diamonds - Black Cherry OG (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Live Diamonds - Colin OG (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Live Diamonds - Orange Frosting (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Boulder Built | Terp Sugar - Fire Gelato (Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Evolab | CBX Sciences iHit Pen - Amplify
from Evolab
31%
THC
28%
CBD
$42300 mg
In-store only
Evolab | CBX Sciences iHit Pen - Meditate
from Evolab
10%
THC
15%
CBD
$42300 mg
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma All in One Pen - (Hybrid)
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma All in One Pen - Blueberry - (Hybrid)
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma All in One Pen - Grape Dream - (Hybrid)
from Evolab
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma All in One Pen - Strawberry Lemonade - (Hybrid)
from Evolab
78%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma All in One Pen - Sweet Melon - (Hybrid)
from Evolab
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Evolab | Chroma Colors Cartridge - Blueberry (Hybrid)
from Evolab
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$39500 mg
In-store only
