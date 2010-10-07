Boulder Colorado's Premier Marijuana Dispensary specializing in Craft Cannabis and accessories for Recreational Adult use. The Farm is a place where everyone can feel comfortable with their new-found freedom, the freedom to openly and proudly shop at a main street location to legally purchase high-grade cannabis. Visit us today.

History

Established in 2009. Voted Best Adult-Use Dispensary in Boulder 2015, 2016, and 2017.

It all started with a background in health and wellness. Being propelled forward by their excitement for the medical marijuana movement, the founders opened a marijuana dispensary in Boulder, Colorado that represents the highest standards of the industry. They designed a place with the people in mind - safe, warm and welcoming. In April 2014, The Farm converted from a medicinal dispensary to an adult-use recreational dispensary, opening their doors to the public 21 and over, celebrating the end of cannabis prohibition. The Farm is a Boulder favorite, best known for their craft cannabis, friendly staff and warm welcoming atmosphere.