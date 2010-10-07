Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Boulder Colorado's Premier Marijuana Dispensary specializing in Craft Cannabis and accessories for Recreational Adult use. The Farm is a place where everyone can feel comfortable with their new-found freedom, the freedom to openly and proudly shop at a main street location to legally purchase high-grade cannabis. Visit us today.
History
Established in 2009. Voted Best Adult-Use Dispensary in Boulder 2015, 2016, and 2017.
It all started with a background in health and wellness. Being propelled forward by their excitement for the medical marijuana movement, the founders opened a marijuana dispensary in Boulder, Colorado that represents the highest standards of the industry. They designed a place with the people in mind - safe, warm and welcoming. In April 2014, The Farm converted from a medicinal dispensary to an adult-use recreational dispensary, opening their doors to the public 21 and over, celebrating the end of cannabis prohibition. The Farm is a Boulder favorite, best known for their craft cannabis, friendly staff and warm welcoming atmosphere.