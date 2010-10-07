Live Resin + Concentrate Bulk Flight | Save +20% on 4+ Grams!
Valid 4/1/2019
Save 20% when you buy ANY FOUR GRAMS of concentrate! Save 25% when you buy ANY EIGHT GRAMS of concentrate! Applies to ALL concentrates! Includes Live Resin, Shatter, Wax, and More!
While supplies last. Order 4 or 8 grams of any concentrate online and your Concentrate Flight discount will be applied at register, in store, upon pick up. Concentrate Flight discounts cannot be combined with Early Bird, Night Owl or any other discounts, including Concentrate of the Week. Offer subject to expire at any time.
Early Bird + Night Owl Specials | Save 15% on Order
Valid 4/1/2019
Early Birds! Receive 15% off entire order when you shop between 8-10 am Mon-Fri, 9-10 am Saturday. Or.... Night Owls! Receive 15% off entire order when you shop between 8-9:45pm everyday.
Exclusions may apply. While Supplies last. Discounts cannot be combined.
The Farm Genetics™ Artisan Cannabis Seeds | 6 for $30 (THC) | 6 for $60 (CBD)
Valid 4/1/2019
Crafted by The Farm Genetics™. Artisan cannabis seeds to suit your needs. Check out our new Cherry Elixir Strain (1:1 CBD to THC ratio) | 6 seeds for $60 All other seeds, which are High THC strains, are only $30 for 6 seeds.
While supplies last. Quantities may be limited. For adults +21. Please consume responsibly.