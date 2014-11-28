Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The Farmacy is a locally owned recreational cannabis store striving to bring you what we think is the best stuff in the state. From the frostiest of buds to the gassiest of live resin's to the chewiest of infused gummies, we have something for your taste and budget.
We believe we have crafted a fine crew as well, with a diverse background. We are all cannabis enthusiasts, each with a bit of a different specialty.