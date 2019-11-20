Follow
Deals
Black Friday Edible Blowout $10-$19
Valid 11/20/2019 – 12/2/2019
Wide selection of 100mg Edibles between $10 - $19 TAX INCLUDED
Supplies limited, cannot be combined with other discounts
All Products
Purple Punch
from Colorado Kind
0%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Honest Marijuana Co.
0%
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Tigers Milk
from Silver Peak
16%
THC
___
CBD
$9.531 g
In-store only
Chemmy Jones
from In The Flow
33.2%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Horchata
from Unknown Brand
26.12%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidos
from Unknown Brand
23.57%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Peel
from Unknown Brand
27.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White ICE
from Unknown Brand
20.06%
THC
___
CBD
$12.711 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bob
from Los Sueno
0%
THC
___
CBD
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Los Sueno
0%
THC
___
CBD
$4.761 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jillybean
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
0%
THC
___
CBD
$15.09⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CRx - Cured Diamonds - Jack Flash
from Concentrated Remedies
70.4%
THC
___
CBD
$21.441 g
In-store only
AiroPro - CBD Buddha's Smile (CBD / 1:1)
from AiroPro
40%
THC
40%
CBD
$42.89½ g
In-store only
EvoLab - Chroma Refill (1g)
from Evolab
83%
THC
___
CBD
$50.821 g
In-store only
West Ed. Shatter - Harlequin Lagrimosa (CBD)
from West Edison
20.3%
THC
53.2%
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
RMG - Live Resin - Bear Dance
from Rocky Mountain Green
72%
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
RMG - Live Badder - Cinderella
from Rocky Mountain Green
65.5%
THC
___
CBD
$27.021 g
In-store only
EvoLab - Chroma Cart. (500mg)
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.97½ g
In-store only
V3 Cart. - Distillate (500mg)
from V3 Oil
78.2%
THC
___
CBD
$23.03½ g
In-store only
V3 Cart. - Hybrid (500mg)
from V3 Oil
70%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06½ g
In-store only
V3 Cart. - Indica (500mg)
from V3 Oil
68%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06½ g
In-store only
West Edison - Citrix - (S/H)
from West Edison
75.1%
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
West Edison - Star Dawg - (S/H)
from West Edison
76.9%
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
West Edison - Midnight Toker - (S/H)
from West Edison
74.4%
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
West Edison - Big Urkle - (I/H)
from West Edison
70%
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
Willie's - Cart - Hybrid (500mg)
from Willie's Reserve
89%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle 1G - Sativa
from Terrapin
70%
THC
___
CBD
$42.891 g
In-store only
Harmony Concentrate Sample
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.011 g
In-store only
AiroPro - ALC Hybrid
from AiroPro
70%
THC
___
CBD
$42.89½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - SS GSC
from AiroPro
85%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - ALC Sativa
from AiroPro
70%
THC
___
CBD
$42.89½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - SS Sour Diesel
from AiroPro
85%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - SS Jack Herer
from AiroPro
85%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - SS Strawberry Banana
from AiroPro
85%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - SS Clementine
from AiroPro
90.25%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - FL Sumatran Sunrise
from AiroPro
80%
THC
___
CBD
$38.92½ g
In-store only
ABV - Disposable Indica (300mg)
from ABV
65%
THC
___
CBD
$19.060.3 g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle 1G - Hybrid
from Terrapin
70%
THC
___
CBD
$42.891 g
In-store only
Willie's - Cart - 1:1 (500mg)
from Willie's Reserve
44%
THC
42%
CBD
$42.89½ g
In-store only
ABV - Disposable Hybrid (300mg)
from ABV
65%
THC
___
CBD
$19.060.3 g
In-store only
