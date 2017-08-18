Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The Farmers Market is your new favorite dispensary! We welcome locals and travelers alike, and are known for our one-of-a-kind customer experience, creating a welcoming environment for those new to cannabis as well as seasoned connoisseurs. We have warm and comfortable waiting rooms, friendly & knowledgeable staff and unbeatable prices! At The Farmers Market we treat you like family, so stop in and say "HIGH" today!