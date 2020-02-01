Follow
The Farmers Market
(720) 262-3265
Black Friday Edible Blowout $10-$19
Valid 11/20/2019 – 12/2/2019
Wide selection of 100mg Edibles between $10 - $19 TAX INCLUDED
Supplies limited, cannot be combined with other discounts
8g Live Sugar for $159, TAX INCLUDED
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/2/2019
8g Next 1 Labs Live Sugar concentrate for $159, TAX INCLUDED
Must Purchase 8, cannot be combined with any other offer, select strains.
$42 500mg Willie's Cartridges
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
$42 for the Indica, Sativa and Hybrid carts.
Price includes tax. Regularly $49. Wednesday only.
10% Happy Hour Special.
Valid until 1/2/2020
Come in from 8:00-10:00am, 4:20-5:20pm, & 8:00-10:00 :15pm and get 10% off ALL full priced items!
Non-sale items excluded. Mention this deal to you budtender to receive discount.
$19 1/8th! Tax Incld.
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
popcorn, Strain: JillyBean, 26% THC
*limit 8 per customer, per day. Standard daily limits apply, cannot be combined with any other deals.