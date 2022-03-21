We’re happy as a pig in the mud to introduce Farmhouse Cannabis Co., a new retail cannabis market located in the fertile fields of Burlington, Ontario. At Farmhouse Cannabis, we listen first and offer advice later, like our Grandparents taught us to. We want to nurture your relationship with cannabis and help you cultivate happiness! We’ll teach you a bit about life at the Farmhouse, the seeds we’re sowing, and the crops we have on hand. You’ll find life moves just a bit slower around these parts, and that’s the way we like it. We consider you our guest, not our customer, and we want to get to know you better. Do we want your feedback on product selection? Heck, yes! We value your suggestions and use them to offer a carefully curated lineup that serves the needs of our guests. We want you to put down roots with us, and we’ll build our relationship through honesty, respect, and sincerity, every time you visit. So, have a seat and enjoy a glass of cool lemonade on our Farmhouse porch. This is one basket you can put all your eggs in.