$10 OFF ALL DISTILLATE CARTRIDGES ON TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
Valid 10/27/2019 – 12/1/2019
Receive $10 off all 1 gram and .5 gram distillate cartridges on Tuesday's and Thursday's. Choose from Platinum Vape, Mary's Medicinal's, High Life Farms, and Dixie Elixirs!
While supplies last.
All Products
Zuzu #10 Keif
from High Life Farms
48.3%
THC
___
CBD
$37.741 gram
$37.741 gram
$264.18¼ ounce
$528.36½ ounce
Skunk Berry Kief
from High Life Farms
66.1%
THC
___
CBD
$37.741 gram
$37.741 gram
$264.18¼ ounce
$528.36½ ounce
Zuzu #10
from High Life Farms
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$16.041 gram
$16.041 gram
$49.06⅛ ounce
$94.34¼ ounce
$179.25½ ounce
$353.771 ounce
Zuzu #9
from High Life Farms
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 gram
$18.871 gram
$56.6⅛ ounce
$108.49¼ ounce
$212.26½ ounce
$419.811 ounce
Sunshine #4
from High Life Farms
33.86%
THC
___
CBD
$16.041 gram
$16.041 gram
$49.06⅛ ounce
$94.34¼ ounce
$179.25½ ounce
$353.771 ounce
Mary's Skywalker OG Indica Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
75.41%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's CBD/THC 3:1 510 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
17.07%
THC
45.62%
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's Northern Berry Indica Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
78.84%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's Durban Poison Sativa Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
78.05%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's Sugar Cookie Hybrid Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
73.15%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's GG4 Hybrid Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
83%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
PV Tangelope Sativa Distillate .5g
from Platinum Vapes
82.6%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$37.74½ gram
$37.74½ gram
Mary's Pineapple Express Sativa Distillate 1g
from Mary's Medicinals
79.59%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
Mary's Sugar Cookie Hybrid Distillate .5g
from Mary's Medicinals
75.53%
THC
___
CBD
$37.74½ gram
$37.74½ gram
Mary's Northern Berry Indica Distillate .5g
from Mary's Medicinals
75.53%
THC
___
CBD
$37.74½ gram
$37.74½ gram
PV Faith OG Indica Distillate 1g
from Platinum Vapes
74.52%
THC
0.89%
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
PV Alien OG Indica Distillate 1g
from Platinum Vapes
72.91%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
PV Blueberry Pie VFire 1g
from Platinum Vapes
78.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51.891 gram
$51.891 gram
PV Mars OG Indica Distillate .5g
from Platinum Vapes
90.91%
THC
___
CBD
$37.74½ gram
$37.74½ gram
PV Crazy Glue Hybrid Distillate .5g
from Platinum Vapes
81.83%
THC
0.47%
CBD
$37.74½ gram
$37.74½ gram
HLF Silver Mountain Kief 1g
from High Life Farms
14.5%
THC
___
CBD
$42.451 gram
$42.451 gram
HLF OGK BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
74.5%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Purple Punch BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
86.3%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Tangie Power BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
71.1%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Strawberry Guava #3 BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
66.5%
THC
___
CBD
$47.171 gram
$47.171 gram
Mary's PAX 3:1 CBD/THC Blend .5g
from Mary's Medicinals
17.07%
THC
45.62%
CBD
$56.6½ gram
$56.6½ gram
Dixie Vape Mindset Northern Lights Indica 500mg
from Dixie
85.8%
THC
___
CBD
$33.02½ gram
$33.02½ gram
Dixie Vape Mindset Sativa Lemon Cake 500mg
from Dixie
83.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$33.02½ gram
$33.02½ gram
Dixie Vape Mindset Clementine Hybrid 500mg
from Dixie
73.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$33.02½ gram
$33.02½ gram
Choice Live Resin Sled Dawg 1g
from Choice
68.55%
THC
___
CBD
$66.041 gram
$66.041 gram
Choice Live Resin Banana Watermelon 1g
from Choice
74.68%
THC
___
CBD
$66.041 gram
$66.041 gram
PV Incredible Hulk Sativa Distillate 1g
from Platinum Vapes
75.52%
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Junior Mints 1g BHO
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF GG4 BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Durban Poison BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Sundae Driver 1g BHO
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 gram
$56.61 gram
HLF Strawberry Guava #7 BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
61.3%
THC
___
CBD
$47.171 gram
$47.171 gram
RSO MKX RSO DABBER DARTS 1 GRAM - 1-THC TO 1-CBD
from MKX
___
THC
___
CBD
$51.891 gram
$51.891 gram
Choice Live Resin Pineapple Royale
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.041 gram
$66.041 gram
Choice Live Resin Chemdog 1g
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.041 gram
$66.041 gram
1234