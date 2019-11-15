Follow
Pickup available
The Flame Dispensary
Pickup available
405-676-5465
105 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 55
Show All 37
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Black Friday Sale!!!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 11/30/2019
4 strains of top shelf Flower $10 Gram tax included, 1/8 @ $25 tax included or $100 1/2 oz tax included!
ask at checkout!
Black Friday Sale!!!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 11/30/2019
4 strains of top shelf Flower $10 Gram tax included, 1/8 @ $25 tax included or $100 1/2 oz tax included!
ask at checkout!
Staff picks
Premium Live Rosin
from Kiamichi Skies
88.7%
THC
0%
CBD
KS Blend
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
GG
from Everything's OK
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
sour diesel
from Everything's OK
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
200 mg Brownies
from Synergy Farms
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
$40each
200 MG Gummy Pack
from Synergy Farms
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
sativa, hybrid, or indica
Strain
$40each
$40each
Reserve THC Drink
from Reserve
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$20each
$20each
Vapor Carts
from Red Sky
87.9%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Live Rosin Pen
from Kiamichi Skies
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Rosin
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Timeless x Ilizarbe
from Timeless Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
2 Chainz
from Timeless Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
High Hemp Wraps Organic
from High Hemp
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2each
$2each
All Products
GSC (TAX INCLUDED)
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Ice Cream Cake (Tax Included)
from Emerald Palace
21%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Cookie Glue (Tax Included)
from Prem Smoke
28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
cookie glue
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mimosa (Tax Included)
from Prem Smoke
24%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
100 Acre Wood (Tax Included)
from PB Industries
26%
THC
0.03%
CBD
100 Acre Wood
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Lemon Tree (Tax Included)
from PB Industies
21.23%
THC
0.02%
CBD
lemon tree
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Stawnana (Tax Included)
from PB Industries
24%
THC
0.02%
CBD
strawnana
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Sour Diesel (Tax Included)
from Kannabis King
20.87%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Prem Smoke
27%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chem Dawg (Tax Included)
from Kannabis King
22.53%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$2251 ounce
Poison OG (Tax Included)
from Emerald Palace
22.3%
THC
2%
CBD
OG Poison
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$2251 ounce
Clementine (Tax Included)
from Premium Smoke
20%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$2251 ounce
GG (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Bubba Kush (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gelato (Tax Included)
from Premium Smoke
23%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mimosa Shatter
from 710 Bootlegger Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
HardCore OG Shatter
from 710 Bootlegger Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Face Off OG Moonrocks
from Mad Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Crumble Jungle Cake
from Mad Roots Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Cherry Gorilla Hash
from Mad Roots Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Banana Tart Wax
from Everything's OK
94%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Wax
from 77 Extracts
89%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Do-SI-Do Shatter Extract
from 710 Bootlegger
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$51.951 gram
$51.951 gram
White Widow
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$51.950 gram
$51.950 gram
Silver Surfer
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Surfer
Strain
$550 gram
$550 gram
Pot Pops
from Mr. Mack's
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Cheesy Puffs
from CannaKush
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$16each
$16each
Popcorn
from CannaKush
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$16each
$16each
Hot Sauce
from CannaKush
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
123