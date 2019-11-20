Follow
The Flower Shop Dispensary
Deals
First-Time Customers
First-Time customers receive 10% off their first visit.
All Products
Cement Shoes by Black Diamond Farms
from Black Diamond Farms
28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$15.58each
In-store only
Glue Chee by Green Prairie Farms
from Green Prairie Farms
25.14%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Glue Chee
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Glue 1/8 oz
from Green Prarie Farms
17.83%
THC
1.26%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
PURPLE STARBURST by GREEN GRASS ORGANICS
from GREEN GRASS ORGANICS
17.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
PURPLE STARBURST
Strain
$15.58each
In-store only
OG Kush by Flower of Life
from Flower of Life CBD
20.54%
THC
0.25%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Logan's Run by Rosebud Farms LLC
from Rosebud Farms LLC
15.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Logan's Run
Strain
$15.58each
In-store only
Night Terror OG by Flower of Life
from Flower of Life CBD
22.19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Night Terror OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Kush by Oklahoma Medical Growers
from Oklahoma Medical Growers
17.8%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$12.98each
In-store only
White Widow by OMG
from OMG
23.28%
THC
1.17%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$12.98each
In-store only
Gold Leaf by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
25.83%
THC
1.89%
CBD
Gold Leaf
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Black Diamond Farms
from Black Diamond Farms
21.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$15.58each
In-store only
GG #4 by Green Prarie Farms
from Green Prarie Farms
19.18%
THC
0.89%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Sapphire by Rosebud Farms
from Rosebud Farms
16.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$15.58each
In-store only
Trainwreck by Trainwreck
from Trainwreck
20.29%
THC
1.15%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Dirty Taxi Live Resin by Diamond Labs
from Diamond Labs
78.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Taxi
Strain
$90½ g
In-store only
Diablo OG Distillate by Cartel Oil Co.
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Diablo
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Diamond Labs Chem D I95 Live Diamonds 1 gram
from Diamond Labs
70.2%
THC
6.11%
CBD
Chem D I95
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
G.M.O. Live Resin by Diamond Labs
from Diamond Labs
68.1%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Trainwreck Distillate by Cartel Oil Co.
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Gorilla Punch Live Resin by Diamond Labs
from Diamond Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Head of Honey Chem Love
from Unknown Brand
84.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Love
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Head of Honey Strawberry Deisel
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$900 g
In-store only
Rex's Gelato 33 Hash
from Rex's Remedies
36.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Critical Cure Distillate by Cartel Oil Co.
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Sour Chem Wax by Head of Honey
from Head of Honey
74.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Chem
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Chem D I95 Live Resin by Diamond Labs
from Diamond Labs
70.2%
THC
6.11%
CBD
Chem D I95
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Head of Honey Okie Funk
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$900 g
In-store only
Velvet Glove Hash by Rex's Remedies
from Rex's Remedies
36.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Glove
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Holy Grail Live Resin by Solos
from Solos
54.39%
THC
1.87%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Cartel Afgoo Indica Cartridge
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Afgoo
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Pralines Hash by Rex's Remedies
from Rex's Remedies
36.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pralines
Strain
$400 g
In-store only
Diamond Labs G.M.O. Crumble 1/2 gram
from Diamond Labs
68.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
SFV Distillate by Cartel Oil Co.
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
SFV Dog
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Solos OG Cheese Sauce
from Solos
65.21%
THC
2.31%
CBD
OG Cheese
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
AC/DC Distillate by Cartel Oil Co.
from Cartel Oil Co.
89.61%
THC
0.23%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Bison 10mg Capsules Sativa (15)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Smokies Sour Peach Fruit Chews 100mg
from Smokies Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
THC Tincture "Uplifting Peppermint" 250mg
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Oklahoma Tonic Strawberry Tonic 100mg
from Oklahoma Tonic
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Smokies Sweet Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg
from Smokies Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12345