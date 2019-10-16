We strive to offer a destination for everyone to benefit. As research shows, there are hundreds of medicinal uses for cannabis, from mild ailments to extreme diseases and we promise to offer the highest quality organic product available. We have personally seen the positive benefits of Cannabis. We would love nothing more than to replace as many pharmaceutical prescriptions as possible with the prescribed use of Cannabis. We are excited for the opportunity to serve the Tulsa community and hopefully improve the quality of people’s lives.