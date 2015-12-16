The foundation of The Flower Shop is focused on building relationships between our patients and the expansion of our flower strain selections in our dispensary collectives.

Our mission is to deliver safe, clean medical cannabis products that improve our patient's health and well-being. In our dispensaries, our team of medical & cannabis industry professionals is committed to providing patients with the highest quality service while offering safe, effective and consistent products.

For us, the cultivation process begins with our patients in mind. Our plants are hand-selected for potency and quality. Our strains are carefully and artistically crafted to be as diverse as our patients who use them. We pride ourselves in only using all-organic processing practices to provide a pure, safe, natural product. Every strain we showcase is thoroughly tested according to industry standards to ensure complete transparency to our patients.

We are proud to deliver premium quality cannabis that our patients can trust. Our dedicated dispensary team of trained cannabis consultants provides patients with exceptional service through in-depth, one-on-one consultations. The focal point to our cornerstone is to provide quality cannabis, information, and support on the safe and efficient practices of using medicinal cannabis.