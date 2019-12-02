46 products
Deals
10% Military Discount
10% off any regularly priced items with valid military ID (Veterans also receive discount as well). Thanks for your support!
Show manager or budtender military ID for discount. Sales and Discounts DO NOT STACK.
All Products
** Please note our prices do not include a required 20% state sales tax **
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
from Unknown Brand
1%
THC
16%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Blossom CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Blossom CBD
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banner
from Old Apple Farm
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Meraki Gardens
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
30.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi-Face
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Face
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Old Apple Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gas Mask
from Ripped City Gardens
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Mask
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Mojito
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Meraki Gardens
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Cobbler
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise 1:1 CBD by Herbal Ally
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Schlemons
from Meraki Gardens
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Fox Hollow Flora
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Plum CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
11.7%
THC
4%
CBD
Sugar Plum CBD
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Telenovela
from Pilot Farm
7.99%
THC
6.44%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sunshine
from Unknown Brand
23.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Emerald Extracts 1.0g Shatter - Assorted Strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
THC Relief Lotion
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
3.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$33.331.0 fl. oz
In-store only
C-T Shot
from Green Dragon Extracts
10%
THC
16.5%
CBD
$16.675 ml
In-store only
Moondawg - THC Capsules
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
104.6%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$1010 pack
In-store only
AC/DC - CBD Capsules
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
5.1%
THC
97.5%
CBD
$20.8315 pack
In-store only
1:1 CBD Relief Lotion
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
0.35%
THC
0.34%
CBD
$16.671.0 fl. oz
In-store only
Physic - Wood Balms Away
from Unknown Brand
46%
THC
12.5%
CBD
$12.5per/5g unit
In-store only
Physic - Field Balms Away
from Unknown Brand
45%
THC
12%
CBD
$12.5per/5g unit
In-store only
C-Shot - Tincture Spray
from Green Dragon Extracts
0.16%
THC
3.01%
CBD
$16.675 ml
In-store only
T-Shot - Tincture Spray
from Green Dragon Extracts
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.675 ml
In-store only
W Vapes 1.0G Cartridges - Assorted Flavors
from W Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Traphouse Kush
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
OM Extracts FECO Oil - Assorted Strains
from OM Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Farmer's Friend RCO Dripper - Lemon Cookies
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
72.4%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Chemdawg Sweet & Sour CSS FECO
from OM Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.831 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts - Wax/Batter/Resin - Assorted Strains
from Mana Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Sour Bhotz CBD - Gummie
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
45mg
CBD
$8.33each
In-store only
12