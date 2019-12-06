92 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 79
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$6250
Deals
VETERANS RECEIVE 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
Veterans will receive 10% off items not already on sale, with proof of veteran status. Thank you for your service!
Please bring and show proof of veteran status (i.e. military I.D, VA Identification card, etc.) to receive your discount. Does NOT stack with other sales, discounts, or promotions.
VETERANS RECEIVE 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
Veterans will receive 10% off items not already on sale, with proof of veteran status. Thank you for your service!
Please bring and show proof of veteran status (i.e. military I.D, VA Identification card, etc.) to receive your discount. Does NOT stack with other sales, discounts, or promotions.
Staff picks
Durban Poison
from Old Apple Farm
19.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie THCA Crystals
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$18.31 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
45.4%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$5each
In-store only
All Products
Blackberry Fire
from Old Apple Farm
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Slush
from Meraki Gardens
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Roadkill Skunk
from Hoodview Cannabis
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
I-95
from Hoodview Cannabis
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cooks
from Hoodview Cannabis
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG
from Hoodview Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9# Hammer
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight CBD
from Cosmic Treehouse
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cement Shoes
from Meraki Gardens
19.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee #1
from Cosmic Treehouse
20.26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Creme Brulee #1
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Winberry Farms
21.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Meraki Gardens
18.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Bread #5
from Cold Frame Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Monkey Bread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG 78 CBD
from Hoodview Cannabis
7.34%
THC
15.24%
CBD
OG 78
Strain
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poochie Love
from Hoodview Cannabis
23.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Poochie Love
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from OreKron (Oregon)
23.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Higness
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.05%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone CBD
from Meraki Gardens
6.77%
THC
14.4%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Old Apple Farm
18.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
30.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
** PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE - CALL FOR AVAILABILITY**
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
**ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX**
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Telenovela CBD
from Pilot Farm
8%
THC
6.43%
CBD
Telenovela
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruit OG
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
61.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.331 g
In-store only
Slurricane Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
68.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Jack and Cheese
from OreKron (Oregon)
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack n' Cheese
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Rude Boi Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
61.6%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Concrete Slippers Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
71.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Concrete Slippers
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
M.O.B. Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
72.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother of Berries
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
HOG Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
The Hog
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
OGKB Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
63.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Mendo Purps Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Lava Cake Wax
from OreKron (Oregon)
64.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
**Prices do not include tax**
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AC/DC CBD capsules
from The CBD Apothecary
6.6mg
THC
107.1mg
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
123