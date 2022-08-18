Still in disbelief that 710Labs has officially hit FL. The customer service flowery provides is the same quality as 710Labs professionalism. Being able to get freshly produced 710Labs and delivered for a reasonable price is all I can ask for! Hopefully in the future they come down to fort myers area!
great costumers service , everyone there is very helpful and kind. Recently got 710 rosin pod it’s super fantastic , the battery is super sick . I can’t wait to try more products they have in stock thank you the flower for opening up in Florida:)
You order online via their website, I believe there to be a physical location(s) in the works. So easy, good quality and selection.
Sign up for texts etc so you can stay in the loop with your order.
Every person that has delivered has been totally professional and nice. I have enjoyed multiple flower strains from here via vape, bong, joint.
👍😁🐢
It impresses at all by the level of customer service or quality of product let me start with the service.
Local homestead residents that want to support this local business you will be put to the end of the delivery schedule you will be the last delivery of the day last week they attempted to deliver 10:30 night I canceled this week I decided to givethem another chance they made it by 745pm again last delivery of the day. As far as quality I have had one worth while strain the MK Ultra and even then I had to put in. A bóvedas pack to rehydrate the buds a little they where brittle and crumbling to the touch same with this weeks delivery maybe it because it’s been in the trunk of the car all day since 5:30 am like the driver says I’m not sure. I have made several attempts to communicate with customer service but unfortunately they are no help. This is my honest review I am a local homestead resident and business owner and as of today maybe in the future this will change I do not recommend the flowery. There are other services that deliver now to homestead.
Amazing customer service, Lori is a gem! Delivery notifications with Onfleet are helpful, and fantastic updates on my delivery. The delivery drivers, are always prompt and polite, ready to handoff some of the best farm to table medicinal marijuana available. I probably will never get any flower from anywhere else, because The Flowery is real quality. The Flowery, is the ultimate game changer in Florida’s Cannabis, having the best medicine, and the best customer experience. 100% indoor grown, hand trimmed, biodegradable containers, Floridian and Family Business, that respects the flower and it’s power, quit waiting and order this heaven next!
I was skeptical about using The Flowery since they don't have a physical store(yet). But I met Dylan from The Flowery at an event and he said to give them a try that once I do I'll see the difference. He was so correct, all the different strains I got were better than any of the flower I've ever got from the other guys. You see they know what they are doing and are putting love into it. The whole process from ordering to delivery was smooth.
The Best... FAMILY OWED AND OPERATED DISPENSARY IN FLORIDA. Steph and her FLOWERY family have something really special going on with this company. I've never been disappointed in quality customer service price or anything else when dealing with the flowery family! If you read a negative review anywhere... they've got it all wrong for sure! Any issues I've ever had have been resolved before my delivery even went out the door and with very little effort from me because of their exquisite and above and beyond customer service and quality standards! Don't make the mistake of not trying this dispensary before you go anywhere else for your whole flower! It's what they specialize in and it's what they do best!
Flower is great!! Extremely frosty. Thick healthy buds. Some of The best strains I've seen in fl. I use it my vaporizer and it's very smooth and tastes very clean. There are a few things I can suggest improving on. For the amount the flower costs it should come with a humidity pack included in the jar. When the bud first arrives to me some strains smelled hayish and a tiny but dry. It didn't bother me because I could tell it just needed a little more time to cure because of how fresh it was. After 4 or 5 days the buds were above expectations. Dense, moist(in a good way) and smelled more like they were meant to.i would like to see more products but for now the next time I go would only be the second time going. Keep up the good work though The flowery.
