It impresses at all by the level of customer service or quality of product let me start with the service. Local homestead residents that want to support this local business you will be put to the end of the delivery schedule you will be the last delivery of the day last week they attempted to deliver 10:30 night I canceled this week I decided to givethem another chance they made it by 745pm again last delivery of the day. As far as quality I have had one worth while strain the MK Ultra and even then I had to put in. A bóvedas pack to rehydrate the buds a little they where brittle and crumbling to the touch same with this weeks delivery maybe it because it’s been in the trunk of the car all day since 5:30 am like the driver says I’m not sure. I have made several attempts to communicate with customer service but unfortunately they are no help. This is my honest review I am a local homestead resident and business owner and as of today maybe in the future this will change I do not recommend the flowery. There are other services that deliver now to homestead.