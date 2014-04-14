Alysiajean on March 14, 2018

Highly advise against shopping here. Bought an ounce and it was stemy, dry asf,(broke down to powder) and 3 grams short. They were willing to do nothing to fix it. Went back to by another ounce months laster, asked to look at it and it was the same stemy bs from last time different strain mind u. And i asked for the woman to weigh it she said no. I tried to move the buds around and she said "if you going to touch MY WEED you HAVE to buy it. Got me all the way bent i aint buyong nun else from this location. Horrible. Horrible. Horrible.