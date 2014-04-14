heyitsglenn
Frosted leaf has the best bud, the best bud tenders, and the best prices!!!! My favorite dispensary!!
4.3
10 reviews
Never anything less than super pleased with my decision to stop in at Frosted Leaf on East Colfax. It’s pretty impressive, the extent the team goes to in order to ensure that there’s a great variety of products that leave all of us feeling pretty good. Each day of the week there’s a deal to celebrate the love for all that our amazing plant has to offer. Yes. PUREVIBE loves this shop.
Highly advise against shopping here. Bought an ounce and it was stemy, dry asf,(broke down to powder) and 3 grams short. They were willing to do nothing to fix it. Went back to by another ounce months laster, asked to look at it and it was the same stemy bs from last time different strain mind u. And i asked for the woman to weigh it she said no. I tried to move the buds around and she said "if you going to touch MY WEED you HAVE to buy it. Got me all the way bent i aint buyong nun else from this location. Horrible. Horrible. Horrible.
I love it here! Super convenient if you know what you are looking for!!!
I love this place. amazing bud
They are okay sometimes..
I really enjoyed my 1st experience. I was treated extremely VIP. I would highly recommend checking this place out.
Worst shop I've ever been in. They bungled my online order and stuck me with an ounce of terrible indica. They told me over the phone my next ounce would be half off. When I returned, they decided to instead only offer me $5 off a $125 ounce. The place has terrible product, and they are shady. I live right next door and it's not worth the convenience. Soooo, they basically screwed me out of $125.
This is my favorite dispensary. It is very laid back inside however, the employees are always willing to help.
great friendly service. 1 gm 10$ Blue dream.