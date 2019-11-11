The Gallery was created with the idea in mind that everyone should have access to a high-end retail experience for their marijuana needs. Why should the former nature of the cannabis industry carry over into the world of legal, recreational sales? It shouldn't. That's why you now have the gallery. By designing and building the highest quality retail establishments in Washington, we hope to elevate the level of consciousness of the average consumer while providing them a unique and beautiful retail option. The gallery is more than just a store, it's an experience. We are committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products from flower to edibles to all your accessory needs. Come in and visit us today. To see a live menu, please visit https://menu-fife.thegalleryco.com/