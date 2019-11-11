The Gallery was created with the idea in mind that everyone* should have access to a high-end retail experience for their cannabis needs. Why should the former nature of the marijuana industry carry over into the world of legal recreational sales? It shouldn't. That's why you now have The Gallery. By designing and building the highest quality retail establishments in Washington, we hope to elevate the level of consciousness of the average consumer while providing them a unique and beautiful retail option. Located in the greater Tacoma area just south of Seattle, The Gallery features plenty of open parking, a spacious floor room and gracious customer service. We are committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products from flower to edibles to all your accessory needs. The Gallery is more than just a store, it's an experience. *medical marijuana card holders welcome