The Gas Station - Limerick
473.1 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
90 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The Gas Station - Limerick
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
171 Washington Street, Limerick, ME
License CGR28206
ATMstorefrontveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
10am-7pm
Closed
Photos of The Gas Station - Limerick
Show all photos