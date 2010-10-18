hiimjordan on August 13, 2015

I was in Denver earlier this week visiting a friend for a few days and decided to visit this dispensary based on the great leafly reviews. The Giving Tree did not disappoint. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful in pointing my girlfriend and I in the right direction. maybe is was because it was early in the day but every member of the staff made sure to say hello and thank us for visiting them. We ended up buying some great tasting chocolate chip cookies, some Cinderella 99 wax, as well as some sour diesel, el diablo, and Willie D flower. I would recommend this wonderful place to anyone in the Denver area as the staff was exceptional and the products are top notch.