We are a dedicated caregiver shop serving patients in the White Mountains, Lakes Region and Sebago Lakes regions. We offer flowers of all types, sativas, indicias, hybrids & CBD flower. All of our edibles are made in house and include but are not limited to gummies, drinks, hard candies, soft caramels, nerd ropes, cookies, brownies, laffy taffy, weed-its, baked goldfish and medi-grahms. We also offer cakes, breads and muffins on a weekly rotating basis. We are always coming up with new edible products for our customers to try as well as our staple items. Our concentrate room is filled with numerous types of diamonds, live resin, shatter and caviar. On our cartridge rack you will find at least 15 different flavors at one time which we rotate per demand. In our front shop you will find many different CBD products, from tinctures and capsules to hot cocoa and bath bombs. Also in our front shop is our headshop which offers all the staple smoke supplies; papers, lighters, torches, nails, butane & pipes. We also offer heady pipes and rigs from glassblowers in New England and even have a glass blower on site who makes some of our products. We hope to see you soon!