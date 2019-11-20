Deals
Flash Sales PuraEarth Wednesdays - Buy a .5g PuraEarth cartridge for $25 or 1g PuraEarth cartridge for $36 Buy 7 grams of Venom Shatter for $100 Buy 2 Venom X cartridges for $40 Select Elite Happy Hour - From 11am-2pm only, buy 3 x .5g Select Elite cartridges for $65 or buy 3 x 1g Select Elite cartridges for $115 40% off KIND products $7 a gram (Lucky 7) is Girl Scout Cookies $20 an eighth of select strain of flower Get any 2 1/8ths from our $12 tier and below for $50 All specials are pre-packaged and available only while supplies last Weekly Deals 15% Off Dabaratus, Waffles, THC-A Crystals, & Terp Sauce, and High Grade $16 a gram of Venom Extracts Shatter
