We carry the finest quality cannabis products around and are conveniently located next to Starbucks just off i-90 (exit 221) in Ritzville. Which ever way you're traveling, stop on by. You'll be happy you rolled up.
Check out our website at www.TheGrassStation.net to place an order for easy in store pickup.