At The Great Atlantic Puffin Co., we offer a range of cannabis products including genetics, concentrates, and edibles. Through compassion, education, and the quality of our products we are able to provide our customers with the best products for their health needs. We find that most patients can benefit from a dual approach when dealing with their health conditions. Our cultivation practice is supported by standard operating procedures to deliver consistent, high quality medical marijuana. Our plants are locally grown, hand trimmed and slow cured. Genetic Cannabis Strains Concentrates Edibles CBD Products Glass Pipes Rolling Paper Our goal at The Great Atlantic Puffin, Co., is to put our clients and patients first. We have created a comfortable setting with safe and easy access so everyone can feel at ease when in our dispensary. Feel free to ask questions so that we can share our knowledge and experience with you. If you are here to purchase cannabis you must have your medical marijuana card with you. We also accept out of state medical cards as well.