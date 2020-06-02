Truegirl0304
Great service and awesome product! Highly recommend.
Thanks for the review - we absolutely appreciate the feedback!
At The Great Atlantic Puffin Co., we offer a range of cannabis products including genetics, concentrates, and edibles. Through compassion, education, and the quality of our products we are able to provide our customers with the best products for their health needs. We find that most patients can benefit from a dual approach when dealing with their health conditions. Our cultivation practice is supported by standard operating procedures to deliver consistent, high quality medical marijuana. Our plants are locally grown, hand trimmed and slow cured. Genetic Cannabis Strains Concentrates Edibles CBD Products Glass Pipes Rolling Paper Our goal at The Great Atlantic Puffin, Co., is to put our clients and patients first. We have created a comfortable setting with safe and easy access so everyone can feel at ease when in our dispensary. Feel free to ask questions so that we can share our knowledge and experience with you. If you are here to purchase cannabis you must have your medical marijuana card with you. We also accept out of state medical cards as well.
This place is classy...always welcoming and accommodating. Rotating menu so that keeps things fresh. I can tell they really care about their product and educating people about the importance of quality. Definitely a weekly venture for me and my girl. Thanks Puff PEEPS!
Glad you like our rotating menu!
Everyone here is super kind and helpful; they also have the best products I've tried and always have great deals. I've been going here for almost a year now and will continue to do so!
So appreciative that we have been able to serve you for almost a year already!
Unmatched customer service. Great selection of strains and cbd. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, never talking down but always educating. This is the #1 dispensary in the Fryeburg area and well worth going out of your way to visit. 5/5 will be back again.
Education is key to our patients happiness. Thanks for your support.
Knowledgeable and very helpful staff! Great selection of products to choose from. One stop shop for everything you need cannabis related. Orange caramel candies taste really good and get the job done!
Thanks for the review - we will be sure to keep those caramels stocked for you!