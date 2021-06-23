Founded by Heather Huff-Bogart and locally owned in Muskoka, Ontario. We are proud to be an independent Canadian cannabis authorized retailer. Currently, we are one of the smallest cannabis retailers in Ontario and by having an intimate location we can provide one on one customer service and we will do our best to help educate the consumer on the cannabis products sold. With customer service and convenience at the forefront of everything we do, we are excited to serve you. We take our environment seriously, all of our wood used is locally sourced lumber and we use 100% recycled bags that are recyclable and have gone paperless (as much as we can). As well we have upcycled many of our furniture pieces with the local materials sourced. All cannabis sold is purchased directly from the OCS (Ontario Cannabis Store) who is supplied by the many Canadian Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act. All products have been third-party tested and certified. Enjoy our super easy check-out process. Heather, our in-house Cannabis Sommelier has more than a decade of experience in the cannabis space. The Green Bouquet team is devoted to enabling you to make informed decisions. You can purchase up to 30 grams (about one ounce) of recreational marijuana at one time for personal use. We are located In Muskoka, 12 kilometers South of Huntsville in the beautiful, quaint town of Port Sydney, situated on Mary Lake, right beside Dean’s Home Hardware and in front of the Freshmart/ LCBO, and neighbors to Smith’s Ultramar, which makes us your one-stop-shop. Coming the other direction on HWY 11 South Bound from Huntsville? It is still super easy to get to us! Take the EXIT 207 for Port Sydney and Utterson, HWY 141, then turn Left onto Muskoka District Road 10/ON-141 E, then turn right onto Timber Trail, and at the end of the road, you will see us in the plaza across the street.