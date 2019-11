We are a fully licensed dispensary in San Francisco serving qualified members. The Green Cross is located at 4218 Mission Street in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, and we welcome you to stop by at your convenience! Our hours of operation are 7 days a week, 8 am to 10 pm daily. Our staff is professional, friendly, and able to advise our members on the wide-range of cannabis products we provide, including: Cannabis, Pre-Rolls, Edibles, Concentrates, Tinctures, Pipes, Vaporizers, Topicals, and much, much more. Serving San Francisco is our specialty, but our passion is our members. TheGreenCross.org C10-0000200-LIC