227 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 51
Show All 85
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
All Products
Double Cup
from Pearl Pharma
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Mints
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Billy
from Flow Kana
0.67%
THC
16.94%
CBD
Billy
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Fade Co.
20.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue River Sauce Cartridge
from Blue River Terpenes
71.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez
from High Garden
21.26%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Champagne Skies
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
31%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Champagne Skies
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Chen Dawg 4
from Fade Co.
22.83%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg 4
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Limeade
from Fade Co.
25.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Limeade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Claybourne Power Pack
from Claybourne Co.
28.84%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Conncected Cannabis Single Gram
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Doc's OG
from Flow Kana
20.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Punch
from High Garden
20.33%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
G. Glue
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
21.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
gorilla glue
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Garanimals
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
29.17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from High Garden
17.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Green Peakz
24.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gold Coast .8g Single Preroll
from Gold Coast
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Kings Cake
from Kings Garden
27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kings Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Kobe
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Kobe
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cake
from High Garden
21.19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Rocks
from Maven Genetics
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Rocks
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemonade Haze
from High Garden
24.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonade Haze
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Love Humboldt OG
from Flow Kana
20.97%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Love Humboldt OG
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Maven OG
from Maven Genetics
21.16%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Maven OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from High Garden
18.13%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Peel
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
28.23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Orange Peel
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from High Garden
18.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Pie Hoe #1
from Kings Garden
25.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pie Hoe #1
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Velvet
from Maven Genetics
21.12%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Purple Velvet
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Quest
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
25.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Quest
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Raer Funk
from Fade Co.
21.08%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Raer Funk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Simple Jack
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Simple Jack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Smarties
from Connected Cannabis Co.
28.73%
THC
23.7%
CBD
Smarties
Strain
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Sorbet
from Pearl Pharma
18.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Sorbet
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Thin Mint
from High Garden
25.33%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Unicorn Gelato
from Green Peakz
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Unicorn Gelato
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
White Fire
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
20.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Fire
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
123456