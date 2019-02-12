Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
great people, great product, new smokers and old smokers must go here
Noft23
on July 17, 2019
My first time stopping at this location was a couple days ago and since then I've returned 3 times. The staff are extremely nice and super knowledgable! They will help you find the strain that is best for your desired high. The location is visually gorgeous with modern renovated styling and great viewing cabinets for all products. Flat screen TV's display their menus while also having displayed strains for a closer look. Overall one of the best store in Medicine Hat!