OUT THE DOOR PRICING At The Green Goat Dispensary we are a diverse group of individuals passionate about giving OMMA patients in Oklahoma and Tulsa access to the highest quality of cannabis and CBD medication Oklahoma has to offer. We believe the patient should always come first and pride ourselves on treating each individual to their specific needs to better develop a treatment plan as prescribed by their physician. We value the importance of the voice of the people in Oklahoma with the passing of State Question 788, and as such will and always continue to be in 100% compliance with all OMMA rules and regulations. We promote partnership with compliant, well established local Oklahoma growers and will always ensure your medication is tested and inspected beyond current standards. We are The Green Goat Dispensary.