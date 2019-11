A10-17-0000076-TEMP New to cannabis? The Green Heart curates only the best brands and wellness products for the curious, the conscious, and the connoisseur. With a selection of hemp CBD products as well as elements of traditional herbology, you will also find plant-based home, health and body items on your visit. Located in the quaint town of McMinnville in the lush Willamette Valley, our mission to offer affordable access to medicinal-grade cannabis and THC products is demonstrated by offering 25% off to all OMMP Medical Card Holders and discounts to the following groups: McMinnville Residents, Medical Industry, Senior 55+, Wine Industry, Military/ Veteran, Police/ Firefighter, Service Industry and Students (21+). As the first 100% cashless holistic health and cannabis franchise, our philosophy holds that hemp and cannabis are components of modern herbalism and represent credible alternative medicine. In the heart of Oregon wine country, The Green Heart Market offers an immersive sensory and educational retail experience in holistic health. The Green Heart promotes credible alternative medicine and positively impacts the health and wellness industry by supporting agricultural communities, providing free weekly education, services, and responsibly crafted and curated products. We proudly offer premium cannabis flower from The Green Heart Farms and our farm partners. We have partnered with exceptional brands such as: Siskiyou Sungrown, Eco Firma, Kalapooya Fire, Quill, Gron, Wyld, Wana, Leif Goods, Piqmiup, Claywolf, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Chalice, Golden Xtrx, Craft Reserve, Cascadia Herbals, Medicine Farms, Hana Medicinals, GameChanger Alchemy, Sugar and Leaf, Cannaisseur, Blue Lotus Chai, Anima Mundi, The Cottage Greenhouse, Love & Toast, Margot Elena, Monq, Balance Docs and Davidson’s Organics.