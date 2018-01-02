Present your any valid state medical card and receive 25%. OMMP Oregon patients are tax exempt. That is a savings of almost 50%
What is a Farmer's Eighth? Think of a baker's dozen, but with cannabis. Our new Farmer's Eighth is 4 grams and we're sure it is the best value for the quality. Our Sungrown Farmer's Eighth is a great value at $20 every day.
"We reward our community and loyal patrons by offering the best discount program available in the cannabis industry. Here is how it works: Each category below entitles you to 5% off and you can stack up to 4 of them! McMinnville Resident Medical Industry Senior 55+ Wine Industry Military/ Veteran Police/ Firefighter Service Industry Student (21+) If you are an Current OMMP Medical Card Holder, you qualify for 25% off every day in addition to your purchase being tax-exempt. That is a total savings of almost 50%. Why shop anywhere else?