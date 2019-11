blueweed69 on February 24, 2018

let start with saying that the fact that you guys accept debit and credit cards makes me so happy. finally a store that gets it. the service is always good. the gentleman running the joint is a very nice man. reminds me of my grandpa. the ladies are always kind and smiling. they are quite hospitable. the quality of their product has always impressed me. I buy concentrates almost exclusively, so when I dab I expect a certain level of excellence in my concentrate. at green heart they always carry only the best quality of concentrates shatters dab sticks and more! they are very decently priced for us medical patients. I'm so glad you have opened up shop near my home. now I have a go to medicine shop. Thank you for helping me deal with my fibromyalgia. your medicine really helps make my life more liveable.