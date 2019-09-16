Follow
The Green House Durango
Deals
*Penny Joints*
Valid 9/16/2019 – 12/1/2019
Ask your budtender about our Penny Joint promotion.
All Products
Agent Coooper
from Pagosa Therapeutics
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
In-store only
Bubba Phishead
from Random Precision
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from CCOC Inc
18.88%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Honolulu Choo Choo
from Random Precision
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bio-Diesel
from Random Precision
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
In-store only
Pakistani Hash Plant
from Lava Lamp Botanicals
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mother Goddess
from Durango Cannabis Company
7.02%
THC
14.52%
CBD
$16.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blumese
from Durango Cannabis Company
26.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$45.64⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine Kush
from Random Precision
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chemmy Jones
from In The Flow
33.18%
THC
___
CBD
$45.64⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sunburn
from CCOC Inc
18.46%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Reba
from J and J Inc
22.21%
THC
___
CBD
$62.24½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Electric Lemon G
from Durango Cannabis Company
25.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Electric Lemon G
Strain
$16.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunburn
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$70.54½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Danky Kong
from In The Flow
26.83%
THC
___
CBD
$16.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from CCOC Inc
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pachamama
from Pagosa Therapeutics
21%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine Kush
from Pagosa Therapeutics
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Durango Cannabis Company
22.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$16.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$20.75⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Crazy Glue
from J and J Inc.
9.89%
THC
___
CBD
$99.591 oz
In-store only
Bio-Diesel
from Pagosa Therapeutics
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Phishead
from Pagosa Therapeutics
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durango Lemon Purps
from Durango Cannabis Company
27.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$16.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Bubba
from Pagosa Therapeutics
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$22.41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Train Haze
from Pagosa Therapeutics
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$7.471 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lazercat Banana OG Premium Lava 1g
from Lazercat
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.591 g
In-store only
Lazercat Stankonia Live Lava 1g
from Lazercat
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.691 g
In-store only
Fli Syringe - Green Apple (H) 1g
from FLI
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.21 g
In-store only
Chronic Creations PHO Wax - Synthesized Therapy (H) 1g
from Chronic Creations
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.751 g
In-store only
Kaviar Lemon Bread Sativa 1.5g Pre Roll
from Kaviar
30%
THC
___
CBD
$24.91.5 g
In-store only
Willie's Vape (S) - Strawberry Nightmare 500mg
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.79½ g
In-store only
Willie's Vape (H) - Lilac Diesel 500mg
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.79½ g
In-store only
Willie's Vape (I) - Triangle Kush 500mg
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.79½ g
In-store only
Willie's Live Resin - Indica
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.24½ g
In-store only
Willie's Vape CBD 1:1 500mg
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.79½ g
In-store only
Willie's Live Resin - Sativa
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.24½ g
In-store only
Willie's Live Resin - Hybrid
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.24½ g
In-store only
Kaviar Gorilla Cake Moonrocks Hybrid 1g
from Kaviar
63%
THC
___
CBD
$24.91 g
In-store only
