Epic POP-UPs this Friday from 7-9pm. The Flower Collective - BOGO 50% OFF and Sweet Grass Edibles BOGO for $1. Don't miss it!
About
Colorado's Finest Marijuana Stores!
Friendly, Knowledgeable Bud-Tenders.
Best Variety of Products in the Four Corners.
High Quality, Potent Flower & Great Prices.
Conveniently located next to Harley-Davidson in Durango, Colorado
and in the heart of Downtown Pagosa Springs.
Offering in store pick-up on infused cannabis edibles, a huge selection of unique locally procured bud, and an array of high-quality topicals and creams.