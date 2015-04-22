guyfromoregon on July 28, 2017

If you are looking for a premium retail experience, this is not the place for you. If you want hands-down the best prices in town, served up by some super nice folks then do yourself a favor and check out this diamond in the rough. Not only are their prices amazing on flower (they also have trim/shake available), but they actually carry a great selection of strains that I've actually heard of and love. Don't let the appearance of the place fool you, this place is legit.