When wanting the best choose the best! I love this place‼️
Thank you so much for your comment. We do our best to bring our customers quality Pocket Friendly Greens! We hope to see you back soon!! -- The Green House Staff --
4.5
10 reviews
Love this place. The online order and pick up is the best. Staff still helpful even if you have questions and want to add to your pickup order. Great selection and prices in the valley
I love how you can buy a wax pen here and just keep your reciet and if your pen breaks then you are able to exchange for new pen! :D
This dispensary was very relaxed. There wasn’t a huge selection and most of the flower strains were hybrids, but everything looked great. The prices were really decent as well.
Thank you so much for your review! We try to provide the best flower at the price points we offer. Sometimes that may mean more of one kind. (i.e. mostly hybrids) We hope to see you again soon! Our selection changes often so please stop back in!! --The Green house Staff--
Love them very good price and bud
Thank you so much for your comment! We try to always provide quality bud at a great price! See you soon! -The Green House Staff -
disappointed
If you are looking for a premium retail experience, this is not the place for you. If you want hands-down the best prices in town, served up by some super nice folks then do yourself a favor and check out this diamond in the rough. Not only are their prices amazing on flower (they also have trim/shake available), but they actually carry a great selection of strains that I've actually heard of and love. Don't let the appearance of the place fool you, this place is legit.
@guyfromoregon We appreciate the comment and always try to make sure that our service is how we would want our experience to be as a customer, same as our prices! Your comment means a lot and we look forward to seeing you again soon. --The Green House Staff--
The cheapest bud in town and the woman whose usually at the counter is really nice. Prices are lower than anywhere else I've been in the NE, and while the cheaper bud can be really weak (of course), their top shelf stuff is the price of most place's bottom shelf, and it's solid. The menu isn't always totally updated, especially for things like cartridges, but when I've had any problems w/ product they've graciously helped out and I will definitely keep coming back.
@dreamcyn Hey thanks so much for your comment, we place the bud at prices that make sense to us! If we get a savings you get a saving! We appreciate our customers and try to make sure we get the best bud we can without hurting your pockets! Thanks so much again we hope to see you soon! -- The Green House Staff--
Prices on edibles are not good.
love all the selection they have and great deals!
@estefanyblue Thank you so much for your review! We try to keep the best pocket friendly selection we can. We appreciate you shopping here and hope to see you soon. --The Green House Staff--