We’ve got a great new special just for you! Every Thursday come in and get all of your favorite Incredibles products at Buy 1 Get 1 50% off!
About
Voted #1 Dispensary Locals' Choice Best of Aspen!
Welcome to The Green Joint - Aspen Dispensary! We are a family owned-operated recreational cannabis dispensary that serves our very own Colorado crafted cannabis to deliver the highest quality, smell, taste and feel to our customers. We pride ourselves on fantastic customer service, local knowledge and education on what products will best suit your needs. Whether you’re looking for pre-rolls, edibles, vape pens, cartridges, salves, tinctures, CBD products or need a bit of guidance with cannabis, our Canna-guides will take the time to ensure your experience is top-notch – We look forward to seeing you soon!
For live menus and online ordering - check out or website!
http://thegreenjoint.com/order-now/