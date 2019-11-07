Welcome to The Green Joint – Parachute, a family owned-operated Recreational shop that serves high quality Cannabis with fantastic customer service. We love our local community and are proud to have taken gold for the Local’s Choice Award, now 5 years in a row! Setting us aside from other dispensaries in Colorado, The Green Joint grows its very own craft Cannabis which allows us to bring the best product to the shelf at the best price possible. All four of our dispensaries share the same essence of rustic decor and friendly vibes so you will always feel welcome when you visit. We encourage you to check out or daily specials and take advantage of both our customer loyalty programs to accrue store credit and daily login points to use towards some great THC and non-THC items! With an ATM and debit card terminals on-site , The Green Joint – Parachute is located at 315 E. 1st St. in Parachute, CO. Exit 75 from Eastbound I-70 and turn left to 1st St. We have ample parking and are in a low traffic, well-lit area. For any questions please call 970.285.9000. Servicing Areas: Greater Grand Junction, DeBeque, Parachute, Rifle and Silt. Plus, we love to see our touring visitors from surrounding areas! While our location and service areas are primarily that of the Western Slope, we do carry a wide variety of products that you’ll find in the Denver area as well as several localized products that help to support small businesses. Be sure to ask about our Waxes and Shatters that are processed from our very own flower! Whether you’re looking for something specific or need a bit of guidance with Cannabis, our Budtenders will take the time that you need to ensure your experience is all you’ve hoped for – We look forward to seeing you soon! Order online to save some time! Pre-order your favorite items from The Green Joint and pick-up in store -- http://thegreenjoint.com/order-now/