Jason Pauls and his mother Linda opened their business The Green Lady, to introduce, offer and educate the community about the healing benefits of premier quality CBD products. While visiting Colorado Jason was introduced to CBD and has been a strong advocate for the use of the product in its many forms ever since. Jason and Linda educated themselves with endless hours of research and educational symposiums before opening The Green Lady. They continue to educate themselves and share their knowledge with others. The Green Lady offers a variety of CBD products and offer only the best to their patrons. They ask their customers to be mindful of poor-quality items being sold. It is recommended that users of CBD do their research to make certain the products that are being purchased and consumed have been third party tested. The Green Lady is here to serve you Monday through Saturday from noon until 8PM and they are available most anytime to answer any of your questions regarding the products they offer. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram. The two post educational information and post specials regularly. #CBD #CBDProducts #Dispensary #Huntsville #Alabama #wellness #topical #CBDOil #dabs #Hemp #Medicalmarijuana #kush #stoner #maryjane #CBDHealth #vape #herb #terps #CBDCures #CBDBenefits #CBDEdibles #painrelief #mmj #cannabis #thc #cannabiscommunity #smokeshop #marijuana #weed #cannibusculture #indica #sativa #hightimes #dank #highsociety #CBDsportrecovery #advocate #medicate #educate #CBDisolate #CBDgummies #CBDflower #cannabidol #CBDTincture #CBDhempoil #anxiety #CBDCartridge #vapepen #tinctures #bathbalm #sleep #anxiety #ms #creme #organic #depression #pet #CBDInfused #cannibusforpets #vaping #terpenes #hempoil #vapecbd #420 #fibermyalgia #medicinal #recovery #tristarmedical #katsnaturals #cbdfx #secretnature #postpartumpain #multiplesclerosis #aethritis #metabolicproblems #cancer #hormones #hormonalimbalance #menopause #weightloss #energy #essentialoil