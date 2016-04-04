The Green Nugget is a recreational cannabis store located in North Spokane in the evergreen state of Washington. We pride ourselves on being Leafly.com's #1 Largest Selection in Spokane with over 2,000 unique legal marijuana products of all potencies for you to select from, all at affordable prices. In June of 2017 we moved into our newly remodeled store with over 3,500 square feet of cannabis shopping bliss! All our products are on display in shiny glass cases for your browsing pleasure. We have eight menu screens that display all our prices along with strain type, as well as a label on each product, so you can easily see what you're paying before you get to the cashier. Our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders will approach you while browsing with their no-pressure attitude to answer any questions you might have. Once you place your order with them, hop in line so we can get you checked out as quickly as possible! Need cash first? No worries, we have an ATM for you inside! We also welcome you to join our Loyalty Program so you can earn a point per dollar and save them up for big rewards! Not only that, but signing up enrolls you in our daily text messages where we send you deals and specials each morning. On Mondays you can Spin-The-Wheel with each purchase for up to 420 Bonus Points! On Wednesdays get Triple Points for each purchase! We are open late for you, until 11:45pm every day but Sunday! The Green Nugget also welcomes (well-behaved) pets into our store, even if they are not service animals! Visit us at 322 E Francis today, across from Double-Eagle Pawn, to meet your budtender and start shopping! ONLINE ORDERING We proudly offer two ways to place your Order Online! 1 ) Visit our website to browse & order through iHeartJane: http://greennuggetspokane.com/menu 2 ) Browse & order right here with Leafly Pickup! No matter what you choose, we'll get your order ready within 10 minutes so you can skip the wait when you get here! CHECK OUT OUR DAILY DEALS!