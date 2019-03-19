The Green Solution - Kentucky Ave @ Glendale
Slam Dunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bluebird OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wash Park Shark
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Summit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Siesta
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Sensi
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Red Rocks Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hypnotik
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Burnout
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blake Street Bomber
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
8-Bit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
1 Up
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Yeti
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rubicon
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Phaser
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star 47
Strain
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Glass Slipper
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Glass Slipper
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nectarbee Pure Pie Crust
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.95½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nectarbee Pure Wax
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.5½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nectarbee Pure Shatter
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.97½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
NectarBee Select Oil Twistspenser
from Nectarbee
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5½ g
In-store only
NectarBee Ultra Pure Oil Twistspenser
from Nectarbee
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.95½ g
In-store only
NectarBee Natural Trichomes
from Nectarbee
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5.9½ g
In-store only
NectarBee Natural Hash
from Nectarbee
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$9.95½ g
In-store only
NectarBee Pure Caviar
from Nectarbee
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.951 g
In-store only
Nectarbee Raspberry Cheesecake Truffle - Sativa
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee Strawberries & Cream Lozenges
from Nectar
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$12.95pack of 8
In-store only
Nectarbee Mint Crunch
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee Mimosa Gummies
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.95pack of 4
In-store only
Nectarbee Key Lime Truffle - Hybrid
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee Hazelnut Chai Truffle - CBD
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.45each
In-store only
Nectarbee Blueberry Acai Gummies
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee Oranges & Cream Gummies
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee S'more Truffle - Indica
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.95each
In-store only
Nectarbee Rainbow Sherbet Lozenges
from Nectarbee
10%
THC
___
CBD
$12.95pack of 8
In-store only
Nectarbee Passion Fruit Gummies
from Nectarbee
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.95each
In-store only
12