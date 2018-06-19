Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Looking for a great dispensary near the Quincy Reservoir in Aurora? Look no further than The Green Solution located between S. Reservoir Road and S. Flanders Street on Quincy Avenue, where you'll find the same great products and accessories you've come to expect from Colorado's premier purveyor of cannabis. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur shopping for quality concentrates or an absolute beginner who's curious about flower and edibles, our highly-trained Retail Associates are happy to answer your questions and help you find exactly what you need -- at the right price.