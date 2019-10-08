Colorado's finest dispensary, The Green Solution, is now open in Colorado's ultimate mountain adventure town. Whether you're visiting to paraglide over fall's golden colors, to mountain bike through spring's wildflowers, for skiing or the X-Games in winter, or to enjoy the Aspen Music Festival in the summer, we have a wide selection of top-quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and cannabis accessories sure to enhance your experience. Whether you're a connoisseur, a newbie, or somewhere in-between, our friendly associates are happy to answer your questions and match you with the products you're seeking. Visit us at S Mill Street just around the corner from E Main Street to take your adventure to a higher level.