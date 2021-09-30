The Green Stop
Promotions
15% off Tintures, Topicals and Wellness Products
Pick your favorite daily deal!
Excludes all Flower/Trim
20% off Trim 1/2 oz's
15% off Concentrates - 20% off with max out
15% off Edibles
Excludes Edibars, SMJ Popcorn an Keef Soda
2 Edibars, 2 SMJ Popcorn and 4 Keef Colas for $70 OTD
20% off General Merchandise - 10% off Puffco Peak Pro
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
