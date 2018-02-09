The Greener Side Detroit Lake brings high quality cannabis and cannabis products to a convenient travel destination. Located in Detroit Oregon between Salem and Bend on Highway 22. We have what you need to start your weekend off right whether you're going out on the lake, exploring the Willamette National Forest, going up the mountain or just passing through. Stop by our dispensary and say High! We are open to the public 21 years of age and older with valid ID. We are an OLCC licensed facility, however we serve medical patients over the age of 18 with a valid OMMP card. We proudly carry a wide variety of marijuana products including topicals, edibles, pre-rolls and extracts. All of our products come from name brand Oregon based companies you can trust! Our in-house pre-rolls are always a product on our shelves. So if your looking for something quick and easy we have you covered!