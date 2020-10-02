Follow
The Greener Side
Tuesday 10% off
Valid until 2/10/2020
Come on down to The Greener Side! On Tuesdays, all orders over $40 will be 10% OFF ($48 post-tax sale for REC sales).
All Products
Azalea #4
from Indo Supply
25.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry fields
from Wisely Organics
23.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage
from Unknown Brand
21.89%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Orange Cookies
from 45th Parallel Farms
25.98%
THC
0.75%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Dawg
from 45th Parallel Farms
19.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from 45th Parallel Farms
27.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Gnome Grown Organics
18.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pepe Le Chem
from Foundation Holistic LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
I-95
from Kings Cannabis
30.93%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.64%
THC
16.69%
CBD
$2.5MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Poison Berry
from Unknown Brand
15.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Wisely Organics
21.01%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from SugarTop Buddery
26.52%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3
from Wisely Organics
24.01%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
31.75%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain
from Unknown Brand
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kat's Meow
from Unknown Brand
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Happy Kush
from Wisely Organics
20.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's Tsunami Swiss CBD
from TJ's Gardens
0.49%
THC
12.51%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
23.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker OG
from DogHouse
19.66%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Wisely Organics
19.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Splendor
from Unknown Brand
19.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Chocolope
from Cannassentials
13.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemtrails
from Foundation Holistic LLC
24.07%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Candy
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goji OG
from DogHouse
21.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky B*tch
from Unknown Brand
25.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel
from Applegate River Roots
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Quack
from Frontier Farms
19.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Badger Haze
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel
from NW KIND
27.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush
from JJ Farms
22.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Indigo
from Geek Farms
22.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet Breath (LAST CHANCE)
from Unknown Brand
21.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Fox Hollow Flora
27.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia
from SugarTop Buddery
19.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Tip
from White Label Extracts
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
