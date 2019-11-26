Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
10% Tuesdays everyone time to head in and stock up before the family get togethers. From discreet edibles to sharing bowls we have it.
About
As Eugene's oldest and most established OLCC-licensed dispensary, we have had a deep dedication to empowering our customers, patients, and this community with cannabis knowledge since 2012.
We are open to the public (21 and older with valid ID) and to OMMP cardholders 18 years or older.
Our friendly, knowledgable budtenders are always here to ensure you get what you're looking for. We believe education is key in the public's understanding of cannabis and in eliminating the stigmas surrounding it, so we give each customer and patient individual attention to answer any and all questions.
⚠️Free Parking⚠️ in the back (off Pearl Ally).
Delivery Available 🚚 7 days a week 📦
**Our flower prices reflect medical pricing, tax not included unless otherwise noted**
Holiday Closures:
Thursday, Nov 28th (Thanksgiving)
Tuesday, Dec 24th EARLY CLOSE @ 6pm (Christmas Eve)
Wednesday, Dec 25th (Christmas)