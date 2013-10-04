grashack22
New fave spot. Always good selection and great,informative staff
Thank you! We are happy to have you! 🙌
I've been to at least 100 different dispensaries around the country , this place takes the cake .. The Best flower you will ever find is here , they have different price ranges as well but, all of it is high quality regardless.
Wow, thank you! We have spent many years cultivating relationships with some of the best farms out there. Your kind words mean so much to us & the farms we support! 💚
Great selection of flower and knowledgeable staff. Parking sometimes not easy to find since it’s on a one way street.
Thanks for your feedback!! We do have a free parking lot in the back of the building (on Pearl Alley) for your convenience in addition to Oak Street parking. 👊
Wanted to like The Greener Side, but the product quality was a real disappointment! Bought an ounce of some $8/gram flower. It was already in preweighed 1/4 oz containers stored in a drawer. My bad that I didn't inspect them closely, but I shouldn't have needed to. It's all bottom-of-the-jar stuff! In fact, 1 container is almost all shake with a bunch of obviously bare 1-2" stems. No way this should have been sold as is! I've never been sold such poor quality dispensary bud. So be sure to make them pour out and re-weigh any pre-packaged flower!
We are sorry to hear about your disappointment in the quality of your cannabis. If you bring back the product that does not meet your satisfaction, we would be happy to trade it out for you. We do offer deli-style orders as well, if you are not in a hurry we'll weigh it out on the spot for you. Thank you for your feedback, and we hope to get a chance to make it right!
Made a trip from Klamath Falls just to get some Flapjax extracts, Braxton hooked us up a couple grams and recommended some other live resin from Artifact extracts. We had a fantastic experience and went home extremely happy 😃 can’t wait to try again
Best place with compassionate tenders!! Love this place.
very helpful manager that literally seemed to know about cannabis!! she was really cute too 😉
I love this place! It has been one of the cornerstone shops in Eugene even before recreational cannabis was legal. Great shop, great owners! They have a great variety of products and the bud tenders will usually help point out some great strains in all of their pricing tiers. Their workers also give dependable reviews on many of their products. The store itself is OG in the sense that it has a waiting room and then a staff member to take each customer back individually. They usually staff enough people to help multiple customers in the room at once though, so they it's usually pretty efficient, while still giving personal service to everyone. Also the owners are very approachable and helpful if you ever encounter an problem or a customer service issue. They strive to keep customers happy and provide a thoughtful service experience. I highly recommend giving these folks a visit, they will treat you right!
Great service
In a town with a dispensary on every corner, I'm so pleased I was recommended to The Greener Side on my trip through Eugene. I needed something discreet while I was visiting and Chelsea took the time to show me several different options while answering all my questions. I ended up going with a tincture and inhaler and loved both. They didn't take cards, but there was an ATM available.