verdancy on November 29, 2018

Wanted to like The Greener Side, but the product quality was a real disappointment! Bought an ounce of some $8/gram flower. It was already in preweighed 1/4 oz containers stored in a drawer. My bad that I didn't inspect them closely, but I shouldn't have needed to. It's all bottom-of-the-jar stuff! In fact, 1 container is almost all shake with a bunch of obviously bare 1-2" stems. No way this should have been sold as is! I've never been sold such poor quality dispensary bud. So be sure to make them pour out and re-weigh any pre-packaged flower!