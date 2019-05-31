The Greenery Cannabis Boutique
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Greenery Cannabis Boutique
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 0
190 Trans Canada Highway, Salmon Arm, BC
License 450021
debit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
Photos of The Greenery Cannabis Boutique
Show all photos