Geoffius on June 14, 2019

Great staff, clean and professional environment. Staff were highly competent, outgoing, informative and friendly. Now to the flowers...bruh. Tried 4 strains in all. Blue Dream was stringy, leafy, dark and tasted like roast mushrooms...lol. Potency not at strain standard. Points for the abundance of hair and minimal crystalline sheen. Strawberry kush had nice, tight, dense, hairy and crystallized nugs. However again product seemed drier, almost stale/woody as opposed to pungent/fruity. Orange Sherbet, despite its bronzed hue, was a nice surprise. Still, a bit leafy and earthy for a fruity strain. This was a better cured and flushed plant. Finally, Ogre OG. I was skeptical at its dwarfed nugs, and stringy/leafy abundance. However, it did have a light green hue, tons of crystal, a rich green flavor and smell. It lived up to its OG heritage if not yet potential. On a positive note also, the clone we were shown was flawlessly healthy, robust, perfectly straight and thriving. Possibly the best looking clone ive seen in Tulsa. Great work on early development.