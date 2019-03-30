BigAnt11
I came in as soon as they opened on a rainy day. The guys were super chill and super honest (without being a dick obviously) which I really respect. I feel like I went to see a couple homies..
4.6
10 reviews
close to home and great prices!
very knowledgeable about all the items and good price
Great staff, clean and professional environment. Staff were highly competent, outgoing, informative and friendly. Now to the flowers...bruh. Tried 4 strains in all. Blue Dream was stringy, leafy, dark and tasted like roast mushrooms...lol. Potency not at strain standard. Points for the abundance of hair and minimal crystalline sheen. Strawberry kush had nice, tight, dense, hairy and crystallized nugs. However again product seemed drier, almost stale/woody as opposed to pungent/fruity. Orange Sherbet, despite its bronzed hue, was a nice surprise. Still, a bit leafy and earthy for a fruity strain. This was a better cured and flushed plant. Finally, Ogre OG. I was skeptical at its dwarfed nugs, and stringy/leafy abundance. However, it did have a light green hue, tons of crystal, a rich green flavor and smell. It lived up to its OG heritage if not yet potential. On a positive note also, the clone we were shown was flawlessly healthy, robust, perfectly straight and thriving. Possibly the best looking clone ive seen in Tulsa. Great work on early development.
Best service, wide variety, and very informative staff.
The prices were great, but that’s about it. The budtender was not knowledgeable and just assumed we were not there for medical reasons. The jars also are not labeled.
Go check them out! They have a great lineup of flower in a nice clean facility.
Great first experience!
Very professional, wide variety of products, and flower. They made me feel extremely comfy, I already knew a lot, but they definitely knew more! I recommend them to everyone because they are extremely nice and extremely passionate, there are too many dispensaries out there but not enough like these guys!!!
First visit and will definitely be back! Staff is super friendly and knowledgeable, prices are reasonable with a good selection. Got some great information about treating psoriasis which was unexpected and very appreciated, looking forward to reporting back with results!
Thank you so much for the good review! Hope that you find it works as well for you as it did for me:)